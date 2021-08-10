ifm launches rugged remote I/O modules for mobile applications

ifm electronic has released a series of modules in its new ioControl range designed specifically to provide reliable operation in the wet and dirty environments associated with mobile applications such as refuse vehicles and earth-moving equipment.

The remote I/O modules offer a convenient and cost-effective way of connecting sensors, actuators and indicators to a central control system via a CAN bus communication link. They also feature an integrated mini-controller which can be used to provide local intelligence.

Each ioControl module supports connections for up to 16 I/O devices in various combinations according to the model. Each also has two CAN interfaces that are used for programming the mini-controller using the CODESYS system, and for data exchange with the connected modules, controllers, displays or an engine controller. The modules also have an integrated keypad and a colour LED display to provide local access to important system messages.

Three basic versions are available. The first has 16 input channels, the second 16 output channels and the third 8 input channels and 8 output channels. Input types supported, in various combinations according to the module type, are digital, analogue, frequency and resistance. Supported output types are digital, PWM and PWMi, with ratings of 2.5 A and 4.0 A. All three module versions are available with either standard M12 connectors or Deutsch connectors.

Featuring compact construction, the modules have tough fibreglass bodies with an IP65/67 ingress protection rating and operating temperature range of -40 to +85 ºC. Available accessories include pre-terminated connecting cables, programming cables and a CAN/RS232 adaptor.