RCT and Westgold Resources promote breast cancer awareness

Leading autonomous solutions specialist RCT and Westgold Resources have marked the completion of a major automation project at the miner’s Western Australian operations with a show of support for breast cancer awareness.

In recent months RCT has commissioned its market-leading ControlMaster Guidance Automation technology onto 10 of Westgold’s underground loader fleet including CAT R2900Gs and Sandvik LH517s.

The final loader in the project – a CAT R2900G – was recently painted pink and delivered to RCT’s branch in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to be commissioned with Guidance Automation. The loader will soon be utilised alongside other automated mining equipment at Westgold’s Big Bell, Paddy’s Flat, Comet, South Emu and Starlight operations. The project standardises Westgold’s production technology and will deliver major production efficiencies and synergies.

RCT Kalgoorlie Branch Manager Rick Radcliffe said he is pleased to help Westgold to promote a worthy cause.

“Breast cancer can affect anyone and have terrible consequences on individuals and their families so it is important to always be vigilant about possible symptoms among yourself and your loved ones,” he said. “It is very rewarding to know that the pink loader is now working with the rest of the automated fleet to not only protect machine operators on mine sites but promote healthy living into the future.”

Westgold Resources Plant Manager Barry Jastremski said employee wellbeing is the company’s top priority. “It is our hope the loader will serve as a visual reminder to our workforce about the need to maintain their health and to seek medical advice if they need to,” he said. “We are very pleased with RCT’s work and are confident that ControlMaster is the best autonomous solution on the market to put us on a pathway to full mine digitalisation.”

RCT will provide on-ground technical assistance to Westgold’s mining operations and other forms of after-sales support.