New Holland construction to add small articulated loaders to portfolio

New Holland Construction is diversifying its product portfolio and adding a new equipment category: small articulated loaders. This new line consists of five small articulated loader models: the ML12, ML12T, ML15, ML22X and ML23.

These small frame, powerful machines increase operator productivity with impressive lifting capacity and tipping load features, respective to each machine. Providing unmatched agility to maneuver in compact spaces, the ML small articulated loader series is impactful in a variety of landscaping and light construction jobs, including snow and debris removal on sidewalks and in backyards, contract tree care projects, such as hauling landscaping materials and removing fallen trees, maintenance of landscaped areas and work on jobsites with sensitive surfaces.

“These new small articulated loaders are the embodiment of New Holland Construction’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” states Daniel Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “They’re designed to empower our customers to accomplish more in confined spaces, with increased productivity and precision. Truly, refining the way we approach landscaping and light construction tasks.”

Each small articulated loader model offers impressive lifting capacity, ensuring operators can handle various loads with ease and unique tipping load features that enhance stability and safety. These benefits contribute to a seamless and efficient operating experience.

ML12 small articulated loader

The ML12 model showcases a lifting capacity of 2,425 pounds, tipping load capacity of 2,205 pounds and lifting height of 85.4 inches. The 25-horsepower machine boasts a 2,425-pound operating weight, allowing for minimal ground disturbance when turning or hauling on soft ground like turf. With a narrow width of 36.2 inches, the ML12 model is suitable for landscapers focused on clearing sidewalks or fenced-in areas with limited space.

ML12T telescopic reach small articulated loader

With the same horsepower and width as the ML12 model, the ML12T model excels with its telescopic reach arm loader and lifting height of 111 inches. This extended lift allows operators to load and unload materials from large trucks, while the extended reach provides more flexibility in dumping, leveling and grading tasks. The 111-inch lift height, multiple tipping load paths of up to 1,650 pounds – depending on loader position – and 2,646-pound operating weight works well in light construction scenarios such as moving light debris and pallets.

ML15 small articulated loader

Displaying a 3,086-pound lifting capacity and 3,307-pound tipping load, the ML15 small articulated loader model has the ability to carry heavier materials than smaller models, including steel, lumber and concrete items. The machine fits into a variety of landscaping jobs to remove fallen trees and haul gardening materials. The 26-horsepower and 3,472-pound operating weight with a cab is not the only appealing features of the ML15 model, operators appreciate the safety entry bar, non-suspension vinyl seat, armrests and exterior mirror features to create a comfortable driving experience.

ML22X small articulated loader

The ML22X model is New Holland Construction’s first electric-powered small articulated loader. When fully charged, the 24.9-kilowatt lithium-ion battery powers the machine for 5-6 hours, depending on the task. Multiple charging options are available to meet the various needs of operators. The on-board charger fully charges the battery from 0 to 100% in approximately 8.7 hours, while the fast-charge connector provides a full charge in less than two hours.

ML23 small articulated loader

The fifth model to join New Holland Construction’s small articulated loader portfolio is the ML23 model. This loader showcases a 96.5-inch lifting height, 4,982-pound tipping load and 4,850-pound lifting capacity, bringing the operator to new heights and lifts than the smaller models. Exhibiting 26-horsepower at 2,300 RPM, the ML23 can travel at a max speed of 12.4 mph, the fastest of all the New Holland Construction small articulated loader models. The easy transportation and loading of the ML23 makes it a go-to machine for landscaping and removal service contractors that move from job to job quickly.

“All five of these models mark a significant milestone in our journey of delivering exceptional landscaping and construction equipment,” Kakareka says. “The machines exemplify our drive for ultimate efficiency and versatility to provide our customers with the tools they need to excel in their work.”