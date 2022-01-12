Liebherr presents new compact loader series

Liebherr has announced the overhaul of its compact loaders – first debuted in 2013 – and expanded the series with the L 504 model.

The most important innovations include the redesigned operator’s cab, which provides the operator with excellent visibility thanks to its generous use of glass. The optimised visibility of the lift arms also ensures an unobstructed view of the working attachment and therefore maximum safety. Due to customer demand, the L 506 and L 508 models are now available as Speeder variants for the first time ever. In this version, they can reach a top speed of 30km/h.

Above: the L 508 compact loader by Liebherr is the largest of its overhauled range

The new compact loader series comprises three models which have been optimally coordinated with one another. The new L 504 compact joins the company’s wheel loader range. Liebherr’s smallest wheel loader embodies the qualities of the larger Liebherr wheel loaders while also being an excellent value for the money. With numerous new features, the L 506 compact has consolidated its already strong position in the market. As is the case for the L 504, the machine height of the L 506 remains under 2.5 metres, making it easy to transport on a trailer. The new L 508 compact has become larger and wider than both of the other Liebherr compact loaders. Its powerful travel drive and high tipping load have received praise from customers.

Intelligent solutions for the lift arms

The new compact loaders have robust lift arms with z-bar kinematics, which facilitates the use of a wide variety of attachments. Liebherr has optimised the parallel guidance for safe and precise operation when working with forks. This is critical, for instance, when transporting palettes with paving stones or decking tiles in garden and landscaping applications. To increase versatility even more, Liebherr offers High Lift lift arms for the L 506 and L 508 models on request. This is an extended version of the lift arms with a greater reach. This enables the compact loaders to also load taller transport vehicles.

Wheel loaders are confronted with a myriad of challenges when used in municipal services: Transporting materials with various buckets or forks, excavating with a 4 in 1 bucket, cleaning work with a sweeper, or winter services with a snow plough are just some examples of this. To ensure the mastery of this wide variety of applications, Liebherr offers its fully automatic quick coupler system LIKUFIX for the three compact loaders. LIKUFIX allows the machine operator to change between mechanical and hydraulic working tools from the cab within seconds at the touch of a button. This saves time and reduces the risk of accidents as the operator doesn’t have to leave the cab when changing the equipment.

New cab and functional design

Above: more glass in Liebherr’s three new compact loaders means the windscreen reaches the foot area of the cab

Well thought-out solutions can also be found in the redesigned cab, which can be entered via a sturdy, reinforced step. Of particular note, Liebherr has increased the amount of glass throughout the cab. The windscreen now even reaches into the foot area of the operator’s cab. This ensures better visibility in all directions, particularly of the attachment and in the articulation area. The rear screen is curved on the sides, enabling an unobstructed view of the rear area. The new compact loaders can be equipped with a backup camera on request, for even more safety when reversing.

Numerous details, such as the clearly-arranged control elements or the practical storage areas, increase comfort in the operator’s cab. With the proven Liebherr control lever, the machine operator can operate the lift arms and the attachment safely. This also applies to the optional mini joystick on the control lever, which is used to control additional hydraulic functions. Optionally available is an infinitely-adjustable steering column; the display, standard on all machines, is also adjustable and located on the A pillar in the cab. These measures ensure simple and intuitive operation of the compact loader, which plays an important role, especially, for example, for rental construction machines.

Liebherr’s new compact loaders feature a modern and functional design. The engine bonnet has a dynamic and clean design, with great visibility from the cab. The lift arms have a tapered design, which optimises the view of the attachment and the material. The compact design with a low centre of gravity ensures optimum weight distribution on the new compact loaders. The result is high stability and safe, comfortable operation, day in and day out.

Performance data of the new compact loaders

Model: L 504 compact L 506 compact L 508 compact Tipping load: 3,000 kg 3,500 kg 3,900 kg Bucket capacity: 0.7 m³ 0.8 m³ 1.0 m³ Operating weight: 4,600 kg 4,970 kg 5,700 kg Engine output: 34 kW / 46 hp 47.5 kW / 64 hp 55 kW / 74 hp

All specifications refer to the standard version. The emissions are within the thresholds of the European stage V standards.