Kobelco launches new-generation demolition excavator

Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe has announced the launch of its next-generation SK550DLC-11 demolition excavator, which has been designed to deliver increased engine performance, enhanced durability, and greater operator comfort than its predecessor model.
Replacing the SK550DLC-10 which was launched in 2018, the new SK550DLC-11 – like its predecessor and smaller-capacity SK350DLC and SK400DLC demolition models – features Kobelco’s proven Next system for both high elevation and foundation demolition work and allows easy transportation between projects.
“Kobelco has long been a leader in demolition equipment and the SK550DLC-11 offers customers the versatility and flexibility of being able to perform both high-reach and foundation demolition work, all with the same machine,” said Peter Stuijt, product marketing manager at KCME.
“The Next system is a big selling point for this machine as it has been designed to save significant costs and time on the job site; attachments can be changed on-site in around 30 minutes, and the machine can be transported easily on a regular trailer. The SK550DLC-11 has also been reinforced to withstand some of the toughest demolition conditions. Like all Kobelco machines, the SK550DLC-11 is built to last.”