Kobelco launches new-generation demolition excavator

Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe has announced the launch of its next-generation SK550DLC-11 demolition excavator, which has been designed to deliver increased engine performance, enhanced durability, and greater operator comfort than its predecessor model.

Replacing the SK550DLC-10 which was launched in 2018, the new SK550DLC-11 – like its predecessor and smaller-capacity SK350DLC and SK400DLC demolition models – features Kobelco’s proven Next system for both high elevation and foundation demolition work and allows easy transportation between projects.

The SK550DLC-11 machine, which can work to a maximum height of 27.5m, has four ultra-long attachment configurations. The separate boom configuration (maximum working depth of 6.2m) is ideal for tackling lower floors of tall buildings, whilst reinforced attachments can be easily changed on site.

“Kobelco has long been a leader in demolition equipment and the SK550DLC-11 offers customers the versatility and flexibility of being able to perform both high-reach and foundation demolition work, all with the same machine,” said Peter Stuijt, product marketing manager at KCME.

“The Next system is a big selling point for this machine as it has been designed to save significant costs and time on the job site; attachments can be changed on-site in around 30 minutes, and the machine can be transported easily on a regular trailer. The SK550DLC-11 has also been reinforced to withstand some of the toughest demolition conditions. Like all Kobelco machines, the SK550DLC-11 is built to last.”

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand

