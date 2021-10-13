JCB extends rotary telehandler portfolio

Recognising the growth in popularity of rotating machines with high-reach capabilities across Europe, JCB has extended its rotary portfolio with the launch of the 555-260R. The new model builds upon the versatility and lifting capabilities of the world’s number one telehandler line-up.

Powered by JCB’s proven Dieselmax engines, the rotating telescopic handler range shares a high degree of parts commonality with JCB’s world leading rigid chassis Loadall telehandler models. Available in both EPA Tier 4F and EU Stage V emissions models, with Auto Engine Idle and Auto Engine Stop features as standard on Stage V, further reducing fuel use and exhaust emissions.

The 555-260R has a lower chassis mounted engine layout, providing easy, safe access for ground-level servicing. With 500-hour intervals and a best-in-class SAE serviceability rating, the 555-260R delivers maximum uptime and enhanced productivity.

Building on more than 45 years of telescopic handler expertise, the rotating telehandler has been designed to meet the needs of specialist lifting contractors and rental companies alike. With a robust boom construction and familiar vertically-integrated driveline components, JCB has focused on maximising reliability, productivity, safety and ease of use.

The 555-260R has a maximum lift capacity of 5.5 tonnes and highly competitive load charts. In many cases the machine boasts up to a 10% lifting envelope advantage over competitive machines. Auto one-touch deployment, stowage and levelling of outriggers ensures ease of use and minimal set-up time, while competitive lift-end cycle times with high-flow auxiliary hydraulics ensure efficient winch work, further boosting productivity.

The low-mounted, clean boom design, helps to deliver excellent all-round operator visibility, boosted by a comprehensive package of working light and camera kit options, including a boom-head camera for precise load placement at height. The cab maintains JCB’s familiar feel, with a simple to operate, industry-standard control layout and a variety of comfortable seating options, ensuring all-day working comfort.

As with all JCB rotating telescopic handlers, the 555-260R can be used with a wide range of attachments. This includes pallet forks, a 5.5-tonne carriage winch, a 2-tonne x 2m jib winch, a reduced height jib, a 5.5-tonne hook, light duty bucket, 360° rotating forks and a range of useful fork-mounted accessories. The machine also offers remote-control lift-end operation and the availability of aerial access platforms, in effect making the 555-260R three machines in one – a telehandler, a crane and a mobile elevating work platform. In addition, the range of specially-developed JCB attachments, utilise auto recognition (RFID tag) technology, whereby attachments are identified by the machine, automatically selecting the correct load chart for the application.

The 555-260R has been designed to meet and exceed the changing requirements of contractors and rental companies across the world. As an increasing use of off-site fabrication calls for heavier lift capacities and additional versatility, JCB’s rotating telescopic handlers offer a genuine cost-effective versatile replacement for smaller fixed and mobile cranes, with rapid set-up, ease of use and the ability to carry out a wide range of technical lifting operations.