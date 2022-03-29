Hitachi reveals largest model in Zaxis-7 range

Hitachi has unveiled the ZX220W-7, the largest model in its Zaxis-7 wheeled excavator range. The excavator is designed to appeal to both owners and operators, with an extensive range of features designed to help control their profitability, comfort, safety and uptime.

This versatile model, the largest in the Hitachi wheeled excavator range, also benefits from high levels of support over its life cycle.

“We’re delighted to introduce the largest Zaxis-7 wheeled excavator model,” says Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) product manager Wilbert Blom. “We’ve had a hugely positive response from customers to the new range so far, and we hope the ZX220W-7 will be equally well received.”

Improvements to bottom line

Owners’ profits will increase thanks to the impressive fuel economy of this Stage V-compliant machine. Its unique and industry-leading HIOS III hydraulic system achieves higher levels of productivity with better fuel consumption than previous models, helping to reduce running costs. Operators can also control the fuel efficiency and costs with the all-new ECO gauge, which is clearly visible on the large LCD monitor.

Owners can further boost their profits by working on a wider variety of projects thanks to the excellent versatility of the Zaxis-7 wheeled excavator. It can be used with a broad range of Hitachi attachments, such as tilt rotators and buckets, breakers and sorting grabs, to suit the application. These are easily changed using the enhanced attachment support system and can be conveniently transported using the optional trailer support package. The new model can also be fine-tuned to suit the operator’s preference and job site requirements – for optimum productivity, while reducing fuel consumption.

Redesigned cab

The redesigned Zaxis-7 cab is the perfect working environment for operators. Ultra-spacious, it offers the ultimate in comfort and quality, with low noise levels and less vibration than the previous generation.

Operators will feel less tired at the end of their shift thanks to the synchronised motion of the seat and console. Easy operation also comes from: the new ergonomic design of the console and switches; convenient access to the controls; and features such as cruise control, automatic transmission and the optional ride control system that suppresses vibrations from the front attachment.

Added functionality to the easy-to-view screen and joysticks, and the auto working brake, have also been incorporated to this state-of-the-art cab to ensure an effortless working day.

Increased safety

The cab also offers a superior view of the job site to protect operators and the machine from potential hazards. Visibility is boosted by an exceptional 270-degree bird’s-eye view with the Aerial Angle camera system. Operators can choose from six image options on the monitor to view the immediate environment. Their vision through the cab’s front window is also improved by the slim steering column (with wider adjustment angle) and smaller steering wheel.

To enable operators to work more confidently and productively, even in challenging conditions, the Zaxis-7 wheeled excavators are fitted with new features such as LED work lights, a windscreen wiper with an increased sweeping area, and larger mirrors. Heated mirrors are also available as an option. For additional safety, the upper structure and front attachment will lock in place when the machine is in the correct position, for driving on public roads.

Uptime boost

Like all new Zaxis-7 wheeled excavators, the ZX220W-7 has been built to last. Rigorous testing at dedicated facilities in Japan ensures it will deliver a reliable performance and high levels of uptime.

Durability and quality are found in every detail, such as: the single-piece undercarriage that benefits from greater oscillation; enhanced outrigger hydraulics; and fenders protecting the upper structure from dirt. For greater lifting capacity and exceptional stability, customers can choose from a range of counterweights, and between standard 2,550mm or wide 2,750mm axles for the ZX220W-7. Downtime is prevented by the durable after-treatment system, and minimised by the priority given to easy maintenance and cleaning.