Hidromek rolls out new high performance wheel loader

Turkish OEM Hidromek has unveiled its new HMK 635 wheel loader. The 635 shortens cycle time and increases productivity as well as offering durability, low fuel consumption operator comfort and safety. With high breakout power and strong control capability in severe working areas it is highly compatible with quarry enterprises, concrete plants and other industrial applications.

Efficiency and productivity

Being environmentally friendly and productive with its Stage-5 engine with 282 HP and 1200 Nm torque, HMK 635 WL also has a standard operating weight of 20.600 kg and 3,5 m3 bucket capacity. It saves fuel under all conditions owing to the high torque it provides even at low rpms.

HMK 635 WL has 5 forward, 3 reverse powershift transmission and shifting gears is performed very smoothly and rapidly. tipshift function enables to change the direction quickly by pressing a single key without using the gear lever when the machine is moving forward or backward while loading. This increases productivity and ensures safe operation without losing the control of the steering.

Cycle times

HMK 635 WL provides easy usage with its high maneuverability during working in narrow areas due to its articulation angle of 40°, and allows works to be completed in a short time.

HMK 635 WL has excellent durability with its heavy-duty construction, which is produced with high technology at Hidromek’s modern production facilities while going through sensitive quality-control processes.

Operator comfort

The features and equipment in HMK 635 WL highlight operator comfort and enable the user to work comfortably without getting tired for long working hours. Panoramic cab provides wide field of vision and excellent insulation against noise. More to this, features such as heated, adjustable, air suspension operator seat, fully automatic A/C system, versatile holder, kickdown button for downshifting and touch control panel offer comfortable working environment for the operator. Ergonomically placed ventilation grilles in the cabin provides a comfortable working environment to the operator and minimizes fogging on the windows.

Maintenance and ease of service

HMK 635 WL offers easy access to service points on the machine from ground level, enabling fuelling up and battery maintenance operations to be performed easily. The cab may be manually tilted to 35° with a jack and the bonnet may be tilted to 80° with the aid of an electric actuator, which makes the access to the engine assembly easier.

The bonnet being opened as two pieces and having the engine and transmission groups located separately provides easy maintenance and service. Due to the tilting cabin offered as a standard, maintenance and repair can be done in a short time.

Radiator cleaning can easily be done whenever it is required, thanks to the aerodynamic cooling fan reversed automatically or manually, if desired. This feature provides an advantage when working in dusty and covered areas.