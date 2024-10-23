Grove upgrades GMK6400-1 all-terrain crane

The Grove GMK6400-1 will be upgraded to the GMK6450-1 and carry an increased maximum capacity rating of 450t, which is 50t more than the previous GMK6400-1. The crane remains one of the strongest all-terrain cranes available on six-axles.

“Over the past two years, we have seen a growing demand for a name change from our global customer base. We reviewed the crane’s performance, which resulted in a new model, the GMK6450-1,” explained Andreas Cremer, vice president product and project management for mobile cranes at Manitowoc.

The addition of the MAXbase variable outrigger positioning system on the GMK6400-1 in 2021 allowed customers to further capitalise on the all-terrain crane’s strong performance.

This feature allows the use of asymmetrical outrigger setups and results in enhanced load charts. In addition, MAXbase can be used in conjunction with the capacity-increasing MegaWingLift. The self-rigging attachment can be deployed in less than 20 minutes and does not require an assist crane. With MegaWingLift lifting capacity can be increased by up to 70% on the main boom and by up to 400% when using the luffing jib. These enhancements led to customer requests for renaming the crane.

The Grove GMK6450-1 offers segment-leading lifting capabilities and has been used on projects in place of seven-axle – or even eight-axle – all-terrain cranes. For example, it can lift 8.9t between 38m and 50m radii when working with its full boom and jib system length of 136m. When working with 120m of boom and jib, the crane handles an impressive 12.8t at distances between 36m and 52m.

Furthermore, the GMK6450-1 is particularly well suited to wind power projects that require flexible set-up distances to the turbine and the ability to lift heavy loads at steep vertical angles. It can lift in wind speeds of up to 9m/s with its 79m luffing jib.