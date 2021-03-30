Goodyear launches new tyres for loaders at Hillhead Digital

Tyre manufacturer Goodyear is using this year’s Hillhead Digital (30-31 March), which replaces the UK quarrying and construction-focused physical event this year, to showcase its new advanced range of 3* marked products for loaders.

As machinery has progressed, becoming heavier with increased capability and capacity, tyres have had to develop in tandem to ensure efficient operations. This has led to a new 3* marking upgrade to a range of Goodyear tyres for loaders.

Eighteen out of 30 sizes from Goodyear’s RT-4D/5D, RL-4K/5K, RL-3S/5S loader range will be included in this important upgrade program. Tyres with the 3* marking provide a stronger radial carcass with a larger bead section and stronger ply wires. In turn, this leads to up to 18% higher load carrying capacity, compared to 2* marked versions, supporting potential improved cost-per-hour. The new design aims to reduce downtime in the most extreme conditions, as well as meeting the demands of underground mining.

The products also feature Goodyear Hi-Stability Technology, which consists of an innovative radial sidewall construction, providing greater stability to reduce bucket sway and increasing driver confidence in loading operations. The improved stability and control assists in extending the tyre’s life through minimised deflection and higher resistance to impact.

Alongside these new tyres will also be Goodyear’s industry leading TPMS Heavy Duty, which is specially designed to deliver real-time information on the condition of your tyres, enabling to prevent downtime, increase fuel efficiency and driver safety, as well as extend the overall product service life and supporting lower CO2 emissions.

“The advanced new 3* marked tyre construction enables operators to have a higher load capability and higher inflation level, which in turn allows them to operate safely whilst completing tough jobs,” says Octavian Velcan, MD OTR, Goodyear EMEA. “Packaging together Goodyear’s new 3* marked tyres with our TPMS Heavy Duty at the virtual Hillhead Show enables us to present an end-to-end offering to operators, supporting them to get the most out of their machines whilst keeping safety at the forefront of their operations.”