Doosan launches new Stage V articulated dump trucks

Doosan Construction Equipment has launched two new Stage V-compliant articulated dump trucks (ADTs). The DA30-7 and DA45-7 replace the previous DA30-5 and DA40-5 Stage IV models.

The DA30-7 is powered by the new Scania Stage V compliant DC09 9 litre diesel engine whilst the DA45-7 is driven by the new Scania Stage V DC13 13 litre diesel.

The new Scania engines have undergone two years of very intensive testing in exacting construction and mining environments and have passed with flying colours. Whilst the core of the Scania engines, which has been responsible for their exceptional reliability, has not changed, the main difference in the new engines from their predecessors is the improved after-treatment system.

In 2018, the DA30-5 ADT was upgraded with a range of features including a new cab, a new self-levelling front suspension and a new tandem bogie system which are all incorporated in the new DA30-7 Stage V model. A similar process has been applied in the new DA45-7 Stage V machine, with a new cab and a semi-levelling front suspension that adjusts itself independently depending on the operating conditions to ensure a comfortable working environment for the operator. The cabs on the ADTs have new comfortable hand grips and foot rests and an improved layout for the display which is easier to use even for tired eyes.

As well as these changes, the new Stage V models offer many more features – one of the most eye-catching is a new design for the front frame and bonnet components on the trucks, created by the Doosan Design Team in accordance with the latest trends in the market. The new dynamic look given to the Stage V ADTs reflects the high performance, power and robustness of the Doosan ADT range and aligns even more closely with the rest of the market-leading range of construction equipment from Doosan.

Together with the visual changes there are a number of functional changes on the new ADTs which improve safety, comfort and serviceability. These include a new positioning of the diesel and AdBlue tanks. The latter are now much lower than before, allowing the operator to fill both tanks whilst standing next to the machine (‘ground level filling’).

The new ADTs are equipped as standard with a real-time payload measuring system with a light indication for excavator operators, which will help them to place optimal loads in the ADTs to ensure excellent productivity and low fuel consumption.

The greasing system has also been relocated to make it easily accessible from ground level. Space has been provided above the automatic lubrication system (which is standard) for additional grease cartridges and a filling pump.

In addition, the transmission filters have been installed close to the greasing system, where they are also very easy to access. All of these systems are protected to ensure that any excess drops of oil/grease are collected and can be removed during service and maintenance. New improved maintenance access will also help operators to perform daily checks faster and more safely.

Both of the new machines are equipped with additional external round hand rails to prevent accidents and hazardous situations. Inside the cab, there is a new additional grip on the right hand side for increased safety for the operator. The electronic and hydraulic systems in the new trucks have also been upgraded to offer improved performance with extended functionality and new technology.

The state-of-the-art designs and developments in the new Stage V DA30-7 and DA45-7 ADTs have resulted from intensive market analysis, customer visits, interviews with operators and additional feedback gathered by the Doosan ADT Product and R&D teams at the company’s ADT plant located in Elnesvågen, near Molde in Norway. With all of these advanced features incorporated, the new Doosan Stage V ADTs establish a unique benchmark in load carrying performance, fuel efficiency, enhanced controllability and high operator comfort, together with improved reliability, durability and reduced maintenance and servicing costs.

Like all Doosan ADTs, the new models feature an articulation hinge positioned behind the turning ring to provide equal weight distribution to the front axle even during maximum steer articulation. This combined with a free-swinging rear tandem bogie ensures equal distribution of weight to each wheel and guarantees permanent 6-wheel contact and drive for equal power distribution and excellent performance particularly on difficult terrains such as soft ground, uneven surfaces, very steep slopes, tight turns or a combination of all of these difficult conditions.