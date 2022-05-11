Case announces new mini-excavator range including electric editions

Case Construction Equipment has launched its new mini-excavator D-Series range in Europe, featuring 20 models from one to six tonnes, including two electric models.

In addition to the range offering a complete line-up of machines that deliver a solution for every customer need, each new D-Series mini-excavator is equipped with the latest technology, features and attachments for all markets and applications.

Above: Case’s new D-series mini-excavator range features 20 different models

This versatile and agile machine range is supported by superior serviceability and reliability, optimising up-time, productivity and profitability for customers. Furthermore, the European Case D-Series mini-excavator range is manufactured at dedicated plants in Italy, benefitting from the synergies of innovation, technology, expertise and production that follow the acquisition of Sampierana by CNH Industrial in 2021.

“Mini-Excavators are a high-growth segment and account for nearly half of all European machine sales. Case has responded to customer demand with a full line-up of 20 D-Series Mini-Excavators from 1 to 6 tonnes, with two electric models in the 1-3-tonne range,” says Egidio Galano, director, construction equipment product management Europe, CNH Industrial. “And with manufacturing based in Italy to supply the entire European market, we are proud to produce where we sell. European production enables the first D-Series machines to ship and be on customers’ jobsites from the third quarter of 2022.”

Going electric

The two electric models, the first available from the first quarter of 2023, are in the 1-3-tonne ranges, supporting customers operating on jobsites with demanding emissions controls and noise constraints, such as in urban locations.

The CX15EV is the first of the electric models, which was presented at the CNH Industrial Capital Markets day in February 2022. Available during Q1 2023, this 1.3-tonne machine has a 16kW electric engine with a 21.5kWh battery that can be recharged in less than 2 hours with an external fast recharger, minimising downtime. This means customers can eliminate machine noise and optimise both productivity and emissions control.



Flexible and agile

One primary benefit of this extensive line-up is versatility, tailor-making a solution to all customer needs, whether that’s different sizes for sites with restricted access or to take advantage of the huge range of attachments.

Above: all models come standard with zero tail-swing and two-piece booms “The sizes with the greatest utility and therefore highest European demand are in the 1-3-tonne and 5-6-tonne ranges, and we have 15 models to meet this need,” says Galano. Versatility, flexibility and agility are further embedded in the D-Series with features such as a zero tail-swing and two-piece booms available across the entire range, hydraulic and mechanical quick couplers and electric models that can operate in low- / no-emission and noise restricted zones.

Optimised for applications

To support customers, all models across the D-Series Mini-Excavator range include new advanced features underpinned by industry-leading technology. Users can fully customise each machine according to the application’s needs, with options ranging from basic configurations to premium feature-loaded models.

In addition to 20 different machine sizes, up to three auxiliary circuits with electro-hydraulic proportional control and a superior range of hydraulic and mechanical quick couplers can be specified. These enable a near infinite range of available attachments, from buckets to breakers and mulchers.

For compactness and agility, zero tail-swing versions are available across the entire range providing exceptional manoeuvrability. When coupled with the 2-piece boom offering, operators can operate higher and further than equivalent standard mono-beams, digging deeper and closer to the machine in space-constrained sites. The performance-enhancing 2-piece boom is available across the range, including uniquely on the 2-tonne, 4.5-tonne and 5.5-tonne models, an industry first.

Above: even the smallest models are optimised for better safety and productivity

Operator comfort for improved productivity

Operator’s benefit from many features that enhance safety and productivity, which range from automatic air conditioning and heating to the quick couplers that allow fast change-of-use by the operator on site. The customisable electro-hydraulic controls and digital cluster with AUX1, AUX2 and AUX3 flow settings provide operators with a high degree of customisation to their individual working patterns and control over workflow.

The boom, right-front hood and cab-front running lights, cab’s courtesy light, fabric seat that features optional pneumatic suspension and heating, plus optional suspended joysticks, are all designed for the operator’s comfort and safety. The optional anti-theft features, rear-view camera and cab-rear optional additional working lights add further peace of mind.

Finally, optional DAB Radio, Bluetooth, USB, memory card SD/SDHC and an aux-in enhance operators’ working environments.