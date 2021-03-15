Caterpillar introduces new RM400 Rotary Mixer

Caterpillar Inc. announces the availability of the RM400 Rotary Mixer. The new RM400 replaces the RM300 Rotary Mixer and offers many new features and enhancements including 19% more power, an enhanced operating environment, and better manoeuvrability.

These features help contractors achieve the demanding job specifications in both full-depth reclamation and soil stabilisation applications. The machine delivers a 2.4 m (8 ft.) cutting width and weighs in at 23 500 kg (51,809lb.).

Efficient power, increased mobility

The Cat C9.3 engine provides 311 kW (417 hp) of power and meets EU Stage V emission standards. Standard all-wheel drive utilises four independent drive pumps for maximum torque while providing excellent traction and greater speed for moving around the job site. An operating length of 9.56 m (31.4 ft.) is 44 cm (17.3 in.) shorter than its predecessor, the RM300. The shorter length improves manoeuvrability in commercial zones, parking lots, and residential areas, while also enhancing visibility.

Innovative operating environment

A full left to right sliding cab enhances side-to-side viewing to the tire edges and rotor cut lines for improved operator efficiency and increased production. Standard front and rear facing cameras viewed through a display in the cab provide good visibility, while optional side mounted cameras provide good sight lines along the machine for enhanced safety.

Additionally, optional cameras can be mounted in front and behind the rotor chamber. The front camera assists the operator when cutting close to obstacles such as manholes and curbs, while the rear camera provides a good view of the discharge material. Viewing these cameras from the operator’s station requires an additional touch screen display.

Hand-wheel steering offers simple control and good forward viewing, while a joystick controls the rear wheels when utilizing select modes for more precise control. A tablet sized LCD display keeps the operator informed of machine functions, including the front and rear door opening of the rotor chamber.

Superior mix quality

Three different rotor speeds help deliver the desired material gradation. An electronic controller keeps the rotor at the proper depth and the machine at a consistent speed to ensure optimal blending performance. The RM400 can be equipped with a water spray system in conjunction with an emulsion system to provide excellent versatility and time savings when additives are needed.

Four rotor options are available for a variety of applications. A universal rotor can be used for either full depth reclamation or soil stabilization and is equipped with 200 point-attack carbide-tipped tools. A soil rotor is used for a variety of mixing and stabilization applications and blends additives with semi-cohesive or granular materials and is equipped with 238 point-attack, carbide-tipped tools. The combination rotor is designed primarily for use in soil stabilization applications in cohesive materials, but also works well for light asphalt reclamation. The combination rotor is equipped with 114 point-attack, carbide-tipped tools. A spade rotor is also available.

Simplified service

Daily service points are grouped and easily accessible. The engine hood easily tilts forward with the flip of a switch for easy access to the cooling system and engine. The cooling system utilizes a variable speed fan that can be set to periodically reverse direction for short intervals during operation. This unique design helps the system shed accumulated dust and keep the system cleaner for maximum efficiency and extended service intervals.