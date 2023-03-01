Cummins approves use of HVO biofuel for off-highway series

Cummins has approved the use of HVO biofuel for the full Off Highway Performance Series line-up, 3.8 to 15 litres. This update combined with the recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration stating the production of this type of fuel could double by 2025 is positive news for carbon conscious consumers in off-highway.

Often referred to as renewable diesel or green diesel, HVO is obtained by processing lipids such as vegetable oil, tallow, or used cooking oil. It delivers up to a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel ‘from well-to-wheel’. Sulfur-free and oxygen-free, it requires no engine modifications for it to be used, with little impact on service intervals (see your owner’s manual for details).

“HVO is a low carbon solution that enables customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions while using their current equipment,” said Jeremy Harsin, Cummins’ off highway director. “It can be supplied through the same infrastructure as conventional diesel making it easy to use.

“We understand that customers are looking to find ways to improve the sustainability of their businesses. Using equipment installed with our latest ultra-clean and efficient Performance Series engines, powered by renewable fuel is a simple, and cost-effective step.”