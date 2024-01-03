Yanmar Europe honoured with Deshima 2023 Award

Yanmar Europe has landed the Deshima 2023 Award in the ‘Well-Established’ category. The award was presented at the end of 2023 by the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and the Dutch-Japanese Trade Federation DUJAT.

Yanmar Europe’s recognition for the Deshima Award stems from its initiatives promoting sustainable solutions and contributing to Social Corporate Responsibility within the Netherlands. According to the Deshima Awards jury report: ‘Yanmar has proven to be of great value to the city of Almere, the province of Flevoland, and the Netherlands through its unique economic, social, and cultural contributions.’

“We are incredibly grateful to have received the esteemed Deshima Award,” said Samir Laoukili, president & CEO at Yanmar Europe. “This recognition is a testament to the many years of dedication and the collaborative spirit of the entire team, and the unwavering support of the city of Almere and the province of Flevoland. Together, we are shaping a sustainable and socially responsible future.”

Commitment to sustainability

The jury considered that at the core of all Yanmar’s corporate activities is a commitment to sustainability: ‘Achieving Maximum Prosperity with Minimum Resources.’ This is reflected in Yanmar’s pursuit of decarbonisation and its striving to become an ‘ecologically footprint-free, GHG-free corporation with its Green Challenge strategy. But also, through the company’s electrification and ultra-high fuel efficiency solutions and its close collaboration with the municipality of Almere in the city’s energy transition efforts.

Ambitious electrification objectives

In 2022, Yanmar acquired a majority stake in ELEO Technologies, a fast-growing Dutch battery technology company, further underpinning Yanmar’s dedicated initiatives towards sustainability. ELEO focuses on pioneering battery technology, enabling the most challenging machines and vehicles to go electric.