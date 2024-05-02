Toyota delivery drone and ride-on stacker win top design awards

A jury made up 132 independent experts from all over the world recognised the unique ergonomic features of the latest version of Toyota’s BT Staxio li-ion-powered ride-on stacker truck – the SSI200D model – by naming it among the winners of a Gold Award at the final of this year’s prestigious iF Design Awards.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the iF Design Awards jury described the Toyota SS1200D as “a masterpiece of ergonomic design.”

The stacker, which is considerably smaller and more manoeuvrable than a traditional forklift, was also praised for its “subtle use of curved forms and colours that add richness and humanity to this most industrial of products.”

ABOVE: Toyota’s BT Staxio li-ion-powered ride-on stacker was a Gold Award at the 2024 iF Design Awards

And Toyota collected a second Gold Award for its Urban Runner – a new delivery drone concept that is being developed by the design team at Toyota Material Handling Europe specifically for the logistics sector.

The Urban Runner is an easily deployable fully automated delivery vehicle. It is one of a series of products that reflect Toyota Material Handling’s vision of the future and, it is hoped, will eventually deliver more sustainable, productive and safer automated logistics operations.

ABOVE: The Urban Runner by Toyota Material Handling is designed specifically for the logistics sector

iF Gold Awards are only presented to products considered to represent an example of outstanding design. Out of some 11,000 entries to this year’s iF Design Awards just 75 received a Gold.

Magnus Oliviera Anderson, head of design at Toyota Material Handling Europe, commented: “The iF Design Awards are recognised as one of the most prestigious and relevant design competitions in the world. To win a Gold Award, products must get through a rigorous two-stage selection process and we consider our success in winning not one – but two awards for our latest Staxio stacker and the Urban Runner drone – to be fitting international recognition of Toyota’s design and product expertise.”