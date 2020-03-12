Perkins hybrid engine makes US debut at ConExpo

Proudly offering one of the most comprehensive product ranges available, Perkins is showcasing its commitment to improving customers’ lives through its innovative new hybrid engine concepts.

The company has displayed three hybrid technology concepts as part of its continued focus on power system innovation for OEMs. Utilising the Perkins Syncro 2.8 litre engine, each of the four hybrid technologies offers a unique set of benefits at 75 kW / 100 hp — all of which allow the deletion of the diesel exhaust fluid system. As part of the display, Perkins debuts its brand-new second-generation hybrid-electric concept, which offers OEMs a zero-emissions, zero-noise, electric-only mode.

“Perkins is focused on delivering more choice and increasing value to our customers. The four hybrid concepts we’re showcasing are examples of future technologies that will take machine efficiency to the next level,” says Tom Nankervis, electrification marketing manager. “With our range of hybrid engines, customers can choose to downsize their engine and use the hybrid power for peak-load, or they can reduce output from the diesel engine, choosing to lower fuel consumption up to 20 percent.”

An interactive booth will feature five hands-on engine displays that highlight the expansive 0.5 to 18-litre (4–597 kW / 5–800 hp) engine range currently offered, in addition to the North-American debut of Perkins future hybrid concepts.

“Perkins offers an industry-leading choice of world-class engines and options, so no matter the industry—from rental fleets that house hundreds of types of equipment to multi-machine construction worksites—our original equipment manufacturer customers can be confident that we have the right engine for even the most unique applications,” said Jaz Gill, Perkins vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts. “Our reputation as a power-solutions expert means OEMs feel confident working side-by-side with our team of engineers and developers to create an optimal solution for their machine.”

By working closely through the development stages with OEMs, Perkins provides solutions—including hybrid options—that can accelerate research and development and offer solutions designed to meet the demanding needs and challenges for almost any industry, saving the OEM valuable time and costs.