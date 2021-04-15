New Bobcat wheel loader lands global design award

The new Bobcat L85 compact wheel loader has been announced as a product discipline winner in the 2021 edition of the world-renowned iF Design Awards. The L85 succeeded in an automobiles/vehicles subcategory from almost 10,000 entries submitted from 52 countries.

Working with Bobcat on the L85 was German design company, Munich-based Lumod GmbH. Jaroslav Fišer, product line director for the Bobcat compact loader range in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted that the L85 has won in the Automobiles/vehicles subcategory of the iF Product Discipline Award and we thank Lumod for their important role in guiding the design of the new machine. The L85 is a product of the Bobcat Innovation Center on our Dobris campus and has been designed to set a new market-leading performance benchmark in this segment of the market.”

Compact wheel loaders are often used by less experienced operators, so the machine’s intuitiveness and maximum visibility are key for confident operation. When developing the L85, Bobcat focused on optimizing both of these features – resulting in the short, steep rear bonnet and fully glass doors on both sides, providing best-in-class side and rear visibility. The rear-view camera and LED lights further improve visibility. All of the operator controls are grouped on the side console, with the joystick connected directly to the seat armrest (unique in this size category). This increases ease-of-use and comfort even further.

“The L85 also brings Bobcat’s iconic ‘One Tough Animal’ brand language into the CWL market,” said Fišer. “Powerful, agile, robust. The prominent tailgate grill frame in Bobcat orange is the unique feature element. Sophisticated 3D-shape artwork – carrying signet, model number and logo – is new and underlines the machine’s robustness. The interior is equipped with strong branding elements that connect the exterior with the interior and give the operator the powerful Bobcat-like feeling.”