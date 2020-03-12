Deere and loading in Las Vegas

John Deere has debuted a four brand new wheel loaders at this year’s ConExpo, along with a host of other products, solutions and celebrations.

The L-Series Wheel Loader lineup has swelled by four to incorporate the new 444L, 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L. These machines feature several customer-driven improvements to boost performance and productivity, including a redesigned Z-Bar loader linkage, an updated, ergonomically designed cab, electrohydraulic (EH) controls and a more robust heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

All are designed to maximise productivity. Horsepower has been increased from the previous K-Series models on the 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L, boasting 249 horsepower (186 kW), 231 horsepower (172 kW) and 268 horsepower (200 kW), respectively.

50 year anniversary

John Deere is commemorating 50 years in the skid steer loader business in 2020 and is displaying a restored JD24 Loader model at the event.

Introduced in 1970, the JD24 Loader provided operators with the power to get more done with a compact machine in various construction, landscaping and moving materials in mining applications.

“The anniversary marks half a century of innovation and collaboration between John Deere and our customers,” said Gregg Zupancic, product marketing manager, John Deere Construction and Forestry. “We’re excited to hit this milestone and showcase the model amongst numerous technological advances at ConExpo. After all, our skid steer lineup wouldn’t be what it is today without the customers and engineers who brought this machine to life 50 years ago.”

The JD24 entered the market boasting 37 horsepower. Designed as a four-wheel drive system, the loader included a multidisc transmission clutch on each wheel, providing complete machine control. With a sleek, low-profile design for improved visibility, and even weight distribution, operators could feel confident lifting material and maneuvering the machine around diverse terrains.

Grade control

John Deere has used also ConExpo to debut the industry’s first company machine with integrated grade control. Building on its range of OEM precision grade management products it has integrating SmartGrade, its proprietary grade control technology, into the 333G Compact Track Loader. The implementation of SmartGrade is the first time a fully integrated grade control technology will be available on compact equipment.

The SmartGrade 333G Compact Track Loader will expand the capabilities of customers working in site development, roadbuilding, landscaping, residential and commercial building operations by enabling them to take on new tasks and larger jobs that require accuracy.

By leveraging the latest grade control technology, the SmartGrade 333G machine levels the playing field with contactors running larger fleets. The SmartGrade 333G Compact Track Loader will increase productivity by helping to automatically complete grading tasks faster with fewer passes and less rework compared to working without grade control technology. Moreover, operators can reap the benefits of using a versatile, more transportable piece of equipment where the grade control system is fully integrated into the machine’s structures and software, delivering precise grading performance while eliminating vulnerable masts and cables.

New dozers enhance productivity

Last but not least the new John Deere 700L and 750L dozers feature improvements to productivity, reliability and operator comfort. Inspired by customer feedback, the updates include an all-new operator station, increased power levels, low-effort electrohydraulic (EH) controls and a suite of factory grade control solutions.

“When developing the 700L and 750L, we leveraged feedback from contractors around the world. These next generation dozers are the most productive, reliable and easiest to operate yet,” said Nathan Horstman, product marketing manager, crawlers, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “These new models merge power and technology to deliver an easy-to-use, comfortable dozer that is built to run all day.”