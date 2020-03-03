ConExpo registration outpacing 2017 despite health concerns

More than 4,000 new registrations for ConExpo, North America’s largest construction trade show, have been made since the beginning of this week with just days to go before the opening day on March 10 in Las Vegas. Advance registration is well ahead of the 2017 show and more than 130,000 are expected to attend to interact with more than 2,500 exhibitors.

“Registrations are on track to make ConExpo one of the largest in show history,” said Dana Wuesthoff, show director. “We recognise news about COVID-19 is a concern and we want to be as transparent as possible about what we are doing to provide a safe and successful experience for everyone at the show.”

With recent news about global health concerns in mind, ConExpo management are also doing everything necessary to put attendee and exhibitor health, safety and comfort at the forefront, including increasing deployment of hand sanitizer stations across the show floor, grounds and meeting rooms, and increasing the cleaning schedule of all public areas.

A “no handshake” policy is encouraged and “no handshake” buttons and stickers will distributed at the show. In addition, large signage will be visible throughout the show to remind everyone of hygiene best practices and guidelines provided by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

“We know how much a solid handshake can mean to engender trust and bonding between two people discussing major business decisions,” said Wuesthoff. “But in the interest of keeping everyone as healthy as possible, we want to impress upon everyone that it’s okay to replace that custom with something as simple as a thumbs-up, a wave, a fist or elbow bump, or even the exchange of mobile phone numbers.”