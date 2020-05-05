AEM invites nominations for 2020 Hall of Fame

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ (AEM) Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2020 class to be recognised this November. After inducting its first woman leader last year, AEM is looking to continue breaking new ground in 2020.

The AEM Hall of Fame recognises pioneers whose inventions, ideas, leadership and courage have contributed to the industry and the community’s quality of life. Since 2008 it has honoured pioneering individuals who invented, managed, built and led the off-road equipment industry including luminaries from John Deere and J.I. Case to William Smith Otis and Benjamin Holt.

Anyone in the equipment manufacturing industry or the wider public can submit a nomination. AEM is seeking to recognise those who exemplify innovation, industry contributions, leadership, social responsibility and sustainability in the equipment manufacturing industry.

In 2019, AEM inducted its first woman leader, Mary Andringa of Vermeer Corporation, and is hoping to break further new ground in 2020. This year, the organisation is expanding the traditional idea by seeking contributions from more diverse corners of the equipment manufacturing world including those from different roles and positions, as well as from smaller manufacturers.

“These are the people who have defined, and continue to define, the equipment manufacturing industry,” said AEM president Dennis Slater. “The ideas, innovations and inventions these leaders have developed, when combined, have created a better life for every single human who sets foot in our world from now until eternity.”

Nominations are open until June 12, 2020 and can be submitted at this link