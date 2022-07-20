Cattron acquires Tyro Remotes

Cattron has acquired Tyro Remotes, adding to its comprehensive portfolio of wireless remote control and emergency stop solutions. Based in Almelo, Netherlands and founded in 1995, Tyro specializes in developing radio remote controls and wireless emergency stops used in mobile equipment control applications.

Tyro adds a solid base of customers throughout Europe, expanding on Cattron’s global footprint. Cattron and Tyro’s extensive experience in safety-rated and complex automation control solutions bolsters the range of products each company provides and enables the combined company to support a more comprehensive set of applications.

“The breadth of Tyro products enriches Cattron’s portfolio while also giving Tyro’s customers access to Cattron’s extended suite of intelligent control solutions,” says Ryan Wooten, Cattron CEO. “The combination of Tyro and Cattron accelerates our ability to serve new customers and applications across Europe with industry-leading technology.”

“Having access to Cattron’s diverse portfolio of control solutions will help us build additional value for our clients.” adds Henk van der Meij, CEO of Tyro. “In addition, Cattron’s established global network enables us to introduce the Tyro portfolio into new markets and geographies.”

Tyro will maintain its operations in Almelo.