FEATURE: Liebherr drives digitisation forward with customers

Analysis of current challenges

Liebherr experts conducted extensive interviews in order to gain an even deeper insight into the industry-specific challenges facing customers today. Discussions with customers and Liebherr sales and service partners of varying sizes and orientations, concluded that very different business segments often encounter similar challenges. It appears that construction site processes or projects cannot always be optimally coordinated due to missing or outdated machine information and data. This leads to inefficient machine deployment, which in turn can result in high costs and delays in project execution.

Henri Backhaus, workshop foreman at Reinhard Feickert GmbH, has the following to report: “Sometimes it was the case that a component had to be replaced urgently on site resulting in unplanned machine downtime. If we had been able to keep an eye on this beforehand, the exchange could have taken place within the framework of one of the planned inspections.”

Daniel Weis, business unit manager mobile processing & recycling plants at Weimer Group, states that it would be an advantage to have more in-depth insights into the performance data of the machines. For example, what the machine utilisation is during a certain project and the level of fuel consumption.

Olaf Jansen, head of machine technology department at Friedrich Vorwerk SE & Co. KG, adds that there is a lack of a cross-manufacturer approach: “Because companies of our size generally have large machine fleets from a number of manufacturers, a platform where my entire fleet, including attachments, is visible and with all relevant information would be the optimal solution.”

Practical development

For Liebherr the integration of the customer in the development of digital solutions, which should offer customers added value over the long term, is of vital importance. Liebherr-EMtec GmbH implements this within the framework of the lead customer partnership, which started at the beginning of 2021. Meetings with selected lead customers take place regularly in order to obtain their feedback and test new rolled-out functions. The feedback from customers, new ideas and prioritised requirements are then included in the development.

Eugen Schobesberger, Managing Director of Technology at Liebherr-EMtec GmbH, summarises: “We also consistently embody our strategy ‘From market to market’ in digitisation. Our customers are involved in the development as active partners from the initial idea to the current state of the product. As a result, the solution is optimally tailored to the needs of our customers and they can focus more on their core technologies.”