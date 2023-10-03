AGRITECHNICA: Danfoss to anticipate future farming tech

Danfoss Power Solutions, a leading global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics and electric powertrain systems, plans to exhibit products and solutions that lead the way to more sustainable farming at Agritechnica 2023, November 12-18, in Hanover, Germany.

From autonomy and electrification to productivity and safety, attendees will discover the company’s system solution capabilities through the trends and issues important to modern agriculture.

With a theme of ‘Set your vision in motion. From idea to reality,’ the Danfoss booth (Hall 16, Stand C17) will feature the company’s key products for the agriculture industry. On display will be a range of hydraulic, electric, and fluid conveyance components as well as electronic controls. Several new products and solutions will be launched at the show, including software for autonomous machines, power electronics, a remote control, hoses for electric cooling, and more.

Danfoss will also highlight its services and application know-how in the booth. The company’s complete autonomy offering will be featured, including Autonomous Custom Engineering Services. The ACES team supports machine development from concept to production, helping bring autonomous and semi-autonomous machinery to market quickly and easily. Attendees can also learn about the company’s Application Development Centers, where Danfoss engineers work collaboratively with customers to reduce design cycles and speed up research and development.

“Our end users – farmers in the field – rely on the quality of our products, services, and solutions to get the job done – reliably, efficiently, and sustainably. To address population growth and climate change, we must maximise the productivity of farm fields while eliminating or reducing emissions. Many of our customers share this vision, and we can help set their vision in motion. Please visit our booth at Agritechnica to discuss how we can prove out solutions and transform ideas into reality,” said Mike Hill, president, Global Sales, Danfoss Power Solutions.