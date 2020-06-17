Flash Battery off to strong start post-lockdown

Flash Battery is looking to its next challenges: new markets to tackle and where it can channel its expertise.

With a view to continuous expansion, four new professional roles have been added to strengthen its structure, three of whom are women, not always a given in this sector.

The positions are mechanical designer, marketing and communications, an EU project manager who will manage and report on the innovative projects, and a firmware manager who will handle the planning of the R&D department’s development work.

“Every one of us plays a key role in creating the Flash Battery lithium technology that has led us to become technological partners of global leaders in the fields of automated logistics, electric vehicles and industrial machinery”, said Giulia Gibertini, the company’s marketing and communication manager. “Working with passion and being proud to be part of this amazing team is the goal that guides us as we look for new result-oriented team players who are ready to join a youthful and proactive environment. Our hiring process is always open to evaluating applicants who are motivated to grow together with the company according to principles of meritocracy.”

Marco Righi, CEO and founder of Flash Battery, added: “We firmly believe in teamwork and we are convinced that our greatest resource is our staff. We are committed every day to creating a stimulating and dynamic working environment, where employees’ skills are recognised and valued, not just on an individual level, but also within the working group. Flash Battery does not just invest in technologies and new facilities. Above all, it invests in human resources, in people ready to believe in our goal: to provide the best energy for the machines of tomorrow”.

Flash Battery has recorded double-digit growth over the past three years both in terms of turnover and recruited staff. In eight years, it has become one of the most important European companies in the sector, with a turnover of €14 million and trading partners in 54 countries.

Flash Battery’s experience in direct contact with manufacturers of industrial machines and electric vehicles is showing that markets and sectors which only used combustion engines and hydraulic systems are now becoming more interested in electric power with lithium batteries. The agricultural and earth-moving markets have been the most surprising markets over the past two years, showing the growing need to adopt green solutions that allow sustainable processing, eliminating any type of regular maintenance.

Flash Battery is exploring new markets, is evolving its business strategies and looking to grow its workforce further. Other roles will soon be added.

In late August, the company will also move to its new headquarters in Sant’Ilario d’Enza, built in record time with a view to continuous expansion. Five times bigger than the current factory in Calerno, it will stand on a plot of land spanning more than 20,000 m² and will therefore be the site for new research, innovation and investment in people.

In 2019 Flash Battery launched a Lean Thinking process, similar to Toyota. “This is helping us to simplify company management, while increasing employee engagement and improving departmental management and coordination. The ultimate goal is to improve people’s managerial skills, their ability to manage and motivate their team, and to monitor and achieve results”, concluded CEO Marco Righi. “This period which we will remember for years to come has forced companies to radically change how they work. The changes made to the way we work during the crisis could be here to stay, and we have always put people first in making them. We have not stopped and have continued to invest for the future.”