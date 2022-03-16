AGCO donates to Ukraine emergency relief

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), a foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, has announced a $100,000 donation to the World Food Program USA (WFPUSA). The donation will support the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) emergency relief efforts to provide food assistance for families affected by the conflict inside Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Farmers, farming communities, homes, and economies have all been badly impacted by Ukraine’s ongoing crisis. In addition, people are fleeing their homes, families, farms, land and businesses. According to a statement, AGCO’s thoughts and prayers are with it’s employees, families, and the people of Ukraine during this time of crisis.

“Watching the destruction of lives and lands due to the crisis in Ukraine is deeply troubling,” said Roger N. Batkin, board chair, AGCO Agriculture Foundation. “Sustainably feeding the world is core to our purpose, and we are immediately concerned about the food security of the people caught in the Ukraine crisis. Through our community development and humanitarian focus, we are mobilising an immediate donation to the U.N. World Food Programme’s emergency operation to provide food assistance to affected families in Ukraine and its borders.”

The U.N. World Food Programme recently launched an emergency operation seeking $570M in emergency response to provide food assistance for civilians fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

AGCO Corporation and the AAF have opened a “ShareTheMeal” team campaign with the U.N. World Food Programme to achieve a 182,000 meal goal in three months as an extension of the total donation. As a result, AGCO employees and concerned stakeholders can donate as individuals or groups to support the ongoing emergency relief and food assistance in Ukraine. Fifty-five cents can provide one meal per day.

“Our first priority was protecting our Ukrainian employees and their families. Our collective concern then quickly shifted to actions we could take to support Ukraine,” said Ivory Harris, Chief Human Resources Officer at AGCO. “We are grateful to contribute to the U.N. World Food Programme and to offer our employees the opportunity to contribute to emergency food assistance for Ukraine through our ShareTheMeal team challenge.”

Join the ‘AGCO Ukraine Emergency Relief’ ShareTheMeal

Download the ShareTheMeal app on Google Play or App Store and join the ’AGCO Ukraine Emergency Relief’ team challenge or directly access the challenge via web here to provide food assistance to families in Ukraine through the U.N. World Food Programme. Through your generous donation, we can reach and feed more people.