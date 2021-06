Joris Hiddema is co-founder of revolutionary new autonomous solutions provider AgXeed. He discusses Agxeed’s current collaboration with Claas, the AgBot autonomous tractor they are rolling out next year and the challenges OEMs face as the industry moves away from more traditional machines. Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interview begins 6:45.

