New Flexi truck ranges launched at IMHX 2022

This week’s IMHX 2022, the UK’s largest event for the material handling industry, saw the launch of Narrow Aisle Ltd’s latest Flexi ACiON and Flexi LiTHiON VNA truck ranges.

With all drive, hydraulic and power-steering functions digitally controlled, the trucks in the Flexi ACiON (lead acid battery-powered) and Flexi LiTHiON (lithium-ion battery-powered) collections are at the forefront of articulated lift truck drivability, reliability and battery energy saving.

The introduction of digitally controlled motors for steering and all other key functions delivers a more integrated truck performance and results in greater reliability, more pallets moved per hour and significantly reduced maintenance costs.

Full digital control means that all models are ultra-energy efficient: regenerative energy produced every time the truck’s mast is raised or lowered, as well as during forward and reverse travel and by movement of the steering wheel, feeds back to the battery to maximise the time that the truck can perform between battery changes or charges.

In addition, noise levels are significantly reduced and steering and mast control operations – whether using the lift/lower or sideshift functions – are carried out with optimum precision at all times.

But it is not just ‘under the bonnet’ where enhancements have been made: when developing the new Flexi ACiON and Flexi LiTHiON range, Narrow Aisle’s design team sought to produce the ultimate driver-friendly articulated forklift trucks on the market.

All aspects of operator visibility have been improved. For example, the trucks’ HiVis overhead guard has been redesigned and reconfigured to ensure perfect upward visibility of the forks and the load when stacking. The guard also features a soft grey finish that is proven by optometrists to be ‘easy on the eye’ to further aid the operator’s through vision.

Clear forward visibility is ensured by the use of three-stage lift masts, which feature four-lift cylinder technology that not only delivers full fork vision to make pallet entry clear and straightforward, but also provides class-leading lateral stability.

The latest Flexis have been developed to make order picking duties easier and safer. For instance, the ‘Halo bar’ feature provides the most comfortable single-handed action to mount or dismount the truck during intensive applications. All models are fitted with a fully weight adjustable premium seat which, combined with the trucks’ adjustable steering column, reduce operator fatigue – even during the longest shifts.