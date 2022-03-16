CrossControl to showcase next-gen display solutions at Teknologia ’22

Leading HMI solutions provider CrossControl will use Nordic technology event Teknologia to showcase its latest portfolio of computing solutions, including the Vision Line iMX8 based display computers, offering industry-leading performance for ARM systems. Teknologia ’22 will take place in Helsinki 3-5 May.

With display sizes 7-12”, the range can be effectively deployed as a modular display platform for OEMs that build equipment of different size and complexity. For example, for smaller industrial vehicles the CCpilot V700 with its 7” display is often sufficient for visualizing instrumentation, basic process control and data logging. For larger, more advanced machines that require a guidance system or a video surveillance system, the vehicle can be equipped with a V1200 with a 12” screen. The processing power enables rendering multiple applications simultaneously.

For even more demanding applications, the company’s Extreme Line offers quad-core Intel processors, optically bonded PCAP touch screens in sizes 9” to 14.1”, with Windows or Linux. The Extreme Line is designed to provide powerful x86-based computing solutions for mobile production plants like those deployed in mining, forestry, and heavy construction.

Its open software platform means OEMs and system developers are free to choose the best implementation path themselves and are supported in developing the solution they need by working with the technologies and resources they already have. With vast software capabilities and state-of-the art hardware, CrossControl CCpilot display computers provide a future-ready platform for machine intelligence.

Teknologia ’22 guests are welcome to visit CrossControl at booth 6b45.