AGRITECHNICA: MRS Electronic to display cost-efficient control systems

MRS Electronic, a leading manufacturer of compact hardware modules, will present its control solutions for connecting implements to the ISOBUS at this month’s Agritechnica in Hanover.

According to ISO 11783, these can be programmed as Implement ECU (Task Controller). MRS Electronic products are compatible with different ISOBUS stacks from CCI, b-plus or OSB connective and can communicate with other linked components such as the Universal Terminal (UT) or the tractor ECU.

With the CAN I/O – CC16WP, MRS Electronic offers one of its most popular products as an AEF-certified version. This product, equipped with a flash memory of 2 MB, achieves protection class IP6K8. With a 32-bit processor of the S32K1xx series from NXP, the controller is a prime example of the performance of the entire product range. All new controllers with a 32-bit processor, such as the CC27WP, the Micro PLC CAN Relay 32-bit or the Micro Gateway 32-bit, are also ISOBUS ready.

The ISOBUS ready controllers from MRS Electronic open the possibility for users to seamlessly integrate their implements into the ISOBUS ecosystem. Thanks to MRS’ technical support, this process is extremely resource-efficient, minimising the need for users to invest their own development resources.

If required, the ISOBUS application can be combined with products from other segments of the German company. With other compact control units for the control of current-regulated hydraulic valves (PWM) and/or HMI systems from the MConn range, self-contained control systems can thus be realized. Of course, with optional software application development from a single source.

The advantages of these solutions are manifold. In essence, however, the aim is to achieve greater productivity with less use and less intensity of operating resources, while at the same time protecting the environment and nature. Electrical engineering automates agricultural technology, which in turn makes a significant contribution to making farmers’ work easier. This is precisely where we come in with our control solutions and enable precise control and monitoring of various tasks in the implement and thus also their automation.

Visit us at Agritechnica at our stand 17/E53 and talk personally to our application engineers about our ISOBUS solutions and the entire portfolio of MRS Electronic. Find out more here: https://www.mrs-electronic.com/en/company/news/agritechnica-2023.