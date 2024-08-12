Deutronic USA looks to expand on success at iVT Expo

One year ago Deutronic USA officials were busy introducing and explaining the benefits of a new line of DC/DC converter products to a fresh new audience. When they return for iVT Expo 2024 (booth 1222), which is being held August 21-22 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center near Chicago, they will be looking forward to building off the success its state-of-the-art component technology has created in the North American market.

Recent reports indicate the off-highway electric vehicle market is anticipated to grow and triple in size, with an estimated CAGR of 14.4 percent by 2032. Taking into consideration the combination of adjustments being made to federal emissions regulations and battery technology advances, Deutronic USA general manager Zubin Verma believes now is the perfect time for more iVT Expo attendees to learn about the company’s adaptable solutions for rigorous applications.

“Last year it was primarily a rush to be here. The show was relatively new to the market and we learned a lot from all of the people we met with. A good portion of those we talked to in our booth were familiar or already had experience with our products,” he recalls.

Deutronic’s intelligent power electronics and test systems are used by many of the leading automotive and commercial vehicle OEMs across the world. “We had such a great response to the high technology solutions we showcased a year ago,” continues Verma. “These products are very much in high demand to meet the increasing power requirements for today’s off-highway electric vehicles. Our goal for this show is to keep expanding our awareness and increasing Deutronic’s footprint in the North American market.”

Verma said Deutronic’s new line of DC/DC converters which commanded attention last year are ideal for the electrification needs of today’s off-highway commercial vehicles. Each unit sports a durable, compact design and high-power density that offers protection from rough environmental factors including vibration, shock, and high temperature and humidity variations.

The group that will be on display includes Elektronik magazine’s 2021 Product of the Year in the Power category. Designed for hybrid and electric vehicles, the DVCHx3 converter is just one of a series that provides an interlock function, as well as short-circuit, overtemperature and no-load protection or self-protection features.

Rated IP65, IP67 and IP6K9K, Verma says it offers the ultimate in dust and waterproof protection for adverse conditions usually found in the construction and mining industries. Another strong feature is cooling via the contact surface.

Unlike purely liquid-cooled systems, the cooling system is flexible so it can be adapted to the application. In addition to the cost-effective contact cooling variant, Deutronic also offers solutions with heat sinks or cold plates.

“Many OEMs have partnered with us and learned of the advantages our converters and solutions provide them,” concludes Verma. “No matter what the power requirements are or how complex your application is, I am confident we have a solution for your needs.”