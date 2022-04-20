Volvo launches ‘Change Starts Here’ environmental call to action

“If I were an adult, I would care for the environment a lot more than grown-ups do today – we need to make the world better! I worry that one day I might not be able to play in the forest anymore.” These words, from seven-year-old Siri Riutta, echo the concerns of millions of children across the world.

Like Siri, caring for the environment comes natural for the younger generation. Their call for action to the older generation, that today holds the power to decide how to combat climate change, is real. Volvo Construction Equipment acknowledges the vital role it has to play to drive the change needed, and recognises that this is probably the last generation that can make a real difference and build the world we want to live in, rather than the world we are left with.

“First of all, I am extremely proud to work for a company, like Volvo CE, that has ambitious and concrete sustainability goals,” says Carl Slotte, head of sales region Europe. “ As one of the leading companies in our industry we have a responsibility, and we take it. Our climate targets are clear: from 2040 we shall have 100% fossil fuel free vehicles across the Volvo Group and reach net zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions.”

As an enabler and platform to drive the message of change, Volvo CE has launched its ‘Change Starts Here’ campaign. This new drive has two main purposes. The first is to take the lead in driving change within the very important areas of sustainability, electromobility and services and to encourage all its stakeholders to join in and take action. And the other is to demonstrate to customers how the company is transforming off-highway through its offering within these three key areas.

Last year, Volvo CE announced its intentions to adopt a new omnichannel marketing approach that will allow it to connect with its customers, dealers and other stakeholders via a mix of virtual and physical events. Whilst the challenges it faces require it to work more closely and collaboratively, it is just not practical or sustainable for this to be all in-person.

As such Volvo CE is soon launching an exciting new virtual platform, and offering its stakeholders choice in how they interact with the company. Volvo Days, its flagship customer relationship building event in Eskilstuna, Sweden in June, will, for example, have a new look and feel, with both physical and virtual options. Digital and physical experiences connected in a way not done before – coupled with the red thread of sustainability, electromobility and services.

Sustainability is the overarching umbrella for our strategic agenda where clearly defined science-based targets make the foundation for the company’s future development. Electrification is one key to drive a fossil-free industry going forward and Volvo CE is today offering the widest range of electric compact machines on the market and has a clear pathway to grow and extend our electric offering, from compact machines to heavy equipment. Another proof point of its commitment to drive electrification in partnership is the cooperation with the FIA World Rallycross Championship, which gives Volvo a global platform to demonstrate the potential of electric power across industries.

“We have a real opportunity to make a difference together, and to build the world we want to live in; for us, for Siri and the future generations, customers, suppliers, policymakers,” says Slotte.

“Let´s do this together. Change Starts Here.”