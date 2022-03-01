Komatsu selected for development of outer space autonomous construction

Komatsu has applied for the request for proposal concerning the Project for Promoting the Development of Innovative Technologies for Outer Space Autonomous Construction lead-managed by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).

This project was decided by the MLIT as part of its Strategic Programme for Accelerating Research, Development and Utilization of Space Technology (Stardust Programme). Komatsu’s proposal of the Development of Digital Twin Technology for Lunar Construction Equipment has been selected as an eligible target of technology related to Autonomous Construction.

Because it’s complicated to approach actual objects on the moon’s surface, Komatsu believes that digital twin technology is essential, precisely recreating site conditions and machines. To develop this technology, Komatsu will conduct a feasibility study to verify the possibility of developing high-precision digital twin technology, the basic technology of lunar construction equipment.

Specifically, Komatsu will create and operate a hydraulic excavator in cyberspace and compare its movements with actual equipment on Earth to verify the simulator’s precision. Komatsu will also set the surface conditions of the moon as cyberspace, and check the movements of the excavator in the simulator in order to identify the issues facing our lunar equipment.

In this way, Komatsu will contribute to Japan’s achievement of advanced construction and research and development of outer space construction activities, such as on the moon.

In the ongoing three-year, mid-term management plan, Komatsu is working to achieve safe, highly productive, smart, and clean workplaces of the future by advancing automation and autonomy of machines and the optimisation of construction operations. Concerning the selected Development of Digital Twin Technology for Lunar Construction Equipment, Komatsu will utilise accumulated technologies in both products and processes.