Danfoss enables next-generation autonomous machine functions

Danfoss Power Solutions will use IVT Expo 2022 to shine the spotlight on its ever-expanding portfolio of technologies for the autonomous machine market, all of which will be on show at (booth 2026)

A number of products will receive their industrial exhibition premieres at this year’s show, several of which relate to Plus+1 Autonomy, a Danfoss software platform that enables machine manufacturers to bring operator assist and autonomous features to their vehicles. This innovative platform leverages advanced software algorithms and high processing power controllers to deal with high data rate sensors.

Above: the Danfoss PLUS+1 XM100 controller

Centre stage at IVT Expo 2022 will be new Danfoss PLUS+1 XM100 controller, which allows machine manufacturers to integrate autonomous operator assistance into off-highway applications like road building, specialty agriculture, material handling, ports and airports, lawn and turf care, and mining. Providing a fast track to level 3 autonomy, customers adopting the XM100 can experience heightened safety and productivity through the operator assistance enabled by perception sensors such as LiDAR and radar.

The XM100 controller houses a powerful i.MX6-processor, advanced GNNS receiving, and a 6-axis inertial measurement unit, while the integrated PLUS+1 Autonomous Control Library provides the underlying algorithms for level 3 autonomy in pre-programmed function blocks, saving the programmer precious time.

The human touch

As visitors to IVT 2022 Expo will discover, another major part of the autonomous machine offer from Danfoss Power Solutions is its comprehensive range of HMI (human-machine interface) products.

Above: Danfoss’s Ikontrol transmitter family

The company’s HMI CAN-based devices, such as PLUS+1 displays, PLUS+1 joysticks and pedals, PLUS+1 remote controls, and HMR CAN rotary, combine ergonomic, modern and rugged into compact solutions for both open and enclosed cabs. For instance, the Danfoss series of robust and powerful PLUS+1 programmable displays come in several sizes, feature bright, high-quality screens, and are available with a number of selectable options.

Danfoss Power Solutions is inviting IVT Expo 2022 to its booth for a discussion about any specific project requirements. The company’s friendly team of experts will be happy to outline the key technologies needed to begin the journey to autonomy and electrification.