Massey Ferguson product specialist Antoine Blaineau takes iVT’s Tom Stone on a tour of the OEM’s stand at Agritechnica in Hanover. The new machines highlighted are…. 0:00 Introduction 0:28 The TH.7038 telehandler, with its new Dyna-CT transmission which enables greater accuracy, cruise control and speed limiting; 1:37 The first presentation at a major show of the a new 5M tractor, providing integrated guidance systems for greater efficiency; 3:12 A new 5S.145 super specification tractor which now comes with Dyna-VT continuously variable transmission; 4:50 And finally at the larger end of the Massey Ferguson range the updated 8S, known as the 8S.305 Xtra.
AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: Massey Ferguson stand tour – new tractors and telehandler
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
