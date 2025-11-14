AGCO brands win big at Agritechnica 2025

AGCO announced numerous awards for two of its leading brands at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany. Fendt and Valtra were presented with Tractor of the Year awards, three Farm Machine 2026 awards, and recognition for solutions that enable mixed-fleet and forage farmers to be more productive, profitable and sustainable.

“These Agritechnica honours reflect AGCO’s ongoing efforts to support farmers around the world,” says Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president and CEO. “I am so proud of the teams behind these award-winning products! Our brands lead the way in delivering innovative solutions that empower farmers globally to be more productive and sustainable, shaping the future of agriculture.”

The Fendt 516 Vario received the Tractor of the Year MidPower award. The fully redesigned model offers farmers advanced features such as VarioDrive, integrated tire pressure control and enhanced support systems, ensuring greater efficiency, safety and ease of operation in daily fieldwork.

Meanwhile, the Valtra G Series CVT Active Model, featured in part 3 of iVT’s Agritechnica Highlights video series, won Tractor of the Year in the Utility category, delivering enhanced comfort, precise operation and fuel efficiency with its new Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), ensuring exceptional ease of use with smart technology for high productivity.

Fendt ForageQualityCam for Fendt Katana earned both an Innovation Award Silver Medal and a Farm Machine 2026 Award in the Smart Farming & Robotics category. The retrofit system uses cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and analyze grain processing quality in real time, allowing operators to adjust harvester settings instantly for optimal results from the cab.

The Fendt 832 Vario received a Farm Machine 2026 Award in the Mid-Range Tractor category, as well as the Audience Choice Award. The tractor was recognised for its full redesign that includes VarioDrive, Fendt iD low-speed concept, self-cleaning engine air filter, and an innovative lighting concept.

FieldDataSync, a project in which Fendt is a partner, was named DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner. The system leverages an open interface to enable real-time, Wi-Fi-based communication between machines from different manufacturers in the field, improving coordination, autonomy, efficiency and safety in mixed-fleet operations.

Images: AGCO