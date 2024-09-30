Strautmann to launch new fodder mixing wagon at EuroTier

A completely new self-propelled fodder mixer wagon will be introduced by Strautmann at the EuroTier show this November in Hannover.

The Primus 600 is powered by a six-cylinder 205hp (151kW/205hp) FPT turbo diesel engine, which in the future, can also use HVO fuel to increase its sustainability.

Strautmann says this new Primus 600 has a completely new design from the chassis up to machine control. With a mixing volume of 17 to 22m³, this self-propelled model is ideal for farm businesses wanting to efficiently plan the deployment of their workforce and to optimise herd performance.

For the operator, the manufacturer has added the smart feed cab, which offers the driver an increased overview of the entire machine and the working area. The new cab design, which has been newly conceived from scratch, makes the driver’s cab a comfortable command centre. Camera feeds from the rear of the wagon and from the mixing auger allows the operator to maintain a close eye on the machine and it is in operation.

The new intuitive Strautmann feed control system enables direct access to all important machine functions, combining its weighing device, machine information, control terminal and camera monitor in one device.

For added traction, the Primus can also be equipped with four-wheel drive on request. The intelligent steering control with four-wheel steering, crab steering and tail swing suppression are now standard equipment elements.

With high agility and manoeuvrability achieved as a result in combination with the compact machine dimensions, height from 2.74 m with single tyres, the Primus 600 can perform well working even under difficult and narrow conditions.

The high-performance milling cutter with a picking-up width of 2m quickly and efficiently picks up fodder from a height of up to 5.50m. The conical funnel behind the milling cutter ensures perfect, structure-protecting and fast material flow to the elevator mounted behind the milling cutter.

The two Strautmann IMS (intensive mix system) mixing augers enable a fast, homogeneous and smooth mixing result in the mixing container.

There is a wide range of different discharge options of the Primus, which can be customised for each individual business.

Strautmann will present the Primus 600 at Eurotier 2024 in Hall 27 at stand F15.