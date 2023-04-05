Liebherr posts record turnover

Despite various global challenges, Liebherr’s turnover in 2022 increased significantly compared to the previous year. The group achieved increased turnovers in 10 of its 13 product segments, to the tune of €12,589 million. It thus surpassed its previous turnover record from 2021 by €950 million.

Turnover in the seven product segments of earthmoving, material handling technology, deep foundation machines, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology and mining totalled €8,561 million, 6.9% above the previous year’s level. In the six product segments of maritime cranes, aerospace and transportation systems, gear technology and automation systems, refrigerators and freezers, components and hotels, Liebherr achieved a total turnover of €4,028 million, an increase of 11 % over the previous year.

Turnover increased slightly in the European Union, which is traditionally the Group’s strongest sales region. Growth rates in the EU markets varied, with business developing positively in the Netherlands and Italy in particular. Liebherr developed extremely positively in North America and in Central and South America, with strong growth impulses coming from the USA and Canada, and again from Brazil. The Group also recorded a pleasing increase in Africa as well as in the Near and Middle East. Turnover in Asia and Oceania was slightly above the previous year’s level.

The Liebherr Group achieved a net income of €2 million in 2022. Operating results and the financial result decreased significantly compared to the previous year. The number of employees grew again in the 2022 business year. At the end of the year, the Liebherr Group had a total of 51,321 employees worldwide. Compared to the previous year, this constituted an increase of 1,710.

As a technology company, the Liebherr Group pursues the goal of making a decisive contribution towards technological progress in the sectors relevant for the Group. Last year, the Group therefore invested €588 million in research and development. The bulk of this was used in the development of new products. Numerous cooperative ventures with universities or higher education institutions and research institutes were initiated or continued.

Alternative drive technologies continue to be a focal point of the research projects at Liebherr. As part of its technology neutral approach, which takes into account the most diverse areas of application and product requirements of customers worldwide, the Group is working, among other things, on the increased use of hydrogenated vegetable oils (HVO).

The fuel, which is derived from renewable energy sources, can be used directly in a large proportion of Liebherr’s construction machinery, cranes and mining machines, thus also significantly reducing CO 2 emissions from existing fleets. An absolute novelty is the R 9XX H 2 : The crawler excavator, which won the Bauma Innovation Award for Climate Protection, is powered by Liebherr’s H966 hydrogen combustion engine and emits almost no CO 2 during construction site operation. Liebherr also continued its research into fuel cell systems for the aviation industry. The first of these systems was successfully commissioned in 2022.

In the field of electric drives, since the previous business year, Liebherr has added six new models to its Unplugged range, which consists of battery-powered, locally emission-free crawler cranes as well as piling and drilling rigs up to 400 tonnes. Furthermore, the new LTC 1050-3.1 E compact crane is equipped with an electric motor in addition to the conventional drive. Another new development from Liebherr is the Liduro Power Port (LPO) mobile energy storage system for supplying power to hybrid or fully electric construction machinery and equipment on construction sites.