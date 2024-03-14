Flash Battery turnover up 54% in 2023

Flash Battery’s 2023 turnover reached 34 million euros, a sharp increase of 54%, further consolidating a position that already saw it among the European leaders in the production of lithium batteries for industrial machines and electric vehicles.

The significant growth in turnover went hand in hand with a surge in headcount: the number of employees rose to 108 at the end of 2023, an increase of 36.7%.

“In the first two months of 2024, the number of employees has already risen to 115,” said Marco Righi, co-founder and CEO of Flash Battery. ” For us this is one of the most significant indicators of our growth in both the domestic and international markets.

Flash Battery’s 2023 turnover recorded substantial increases in both of these markets. In Italy the increase was 54%, with a value of 25.7 million euros, while in the more than 50 countries the company exports to they recorded growth of 46% and an export value of 8.6 million euros.

“The percentage of foreign turnover has risen from 21% to 25%, and in the coming years we will continue to invest heavily in an international expansion that is supported by important partnerships with powertrain system integrators in Germany, Benelux, the UK, Spain and France, with the aim of becoming one of the top players in the European market by 2025,” he said.

To further this objective, Flash Battery has a strategic plan in place that calls for an investment of more than seven million euros in the short term.

“Since last year we have been significantly expanding our headquarters, which were inaugurated two and a half years ago, with a sharp increase in storage capacity and more importantly in the production line, which will allow us to manage a series of processes internally, starting with the assembly of the lithium modules of our batteries, making us independent with respect to foreign suppliers,” said Righi. “At the same time, we’ll continue to invest in research, development and innovation, which are crucial to the reliability, competitiveness and sustainability of our products”.

All this will translate into more jobs, mostly young people but also into significant commitments to refresher and training courses, which in 2023 exceeded 4,000 hours.