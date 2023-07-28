Sennebogen opens second steel plant in Hungary

The new steel plant in Litér is designed for handling large and heavy components up to approx. 30m in length and 25t in weight and offers a capacity for 20,000 t of steel structures per year in the current expansion stage. The greenfield production facility with 29,000 m² of hall space not only offers increased capacity due to the expanded area, but also due to the high throughput, as warehousing, work preparation and intralogistics are optimized and geared towards the particularly large components of the construction equipment industry.

Investments were also made in modern machine tools and machining centers for mechanical processing as well as for flame and laser cutting. In addition, there is an ergonomically sophisticated welding area for the production of welded structures and a paint shop equipped to the latest standards.

“With the new plant, we are supplementing our previous steel component production in Balatonfüred. The locations are also logistically connected via plant traffic,” says managing sirector Michael Seiferling.