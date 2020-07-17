Liebherr unveils new railroad machine

With the A 922 Rail, Liebherr is offering the perfect overall package: the basic machine, the rail travel drive, the quick coupler system, attachments and all of the safety systems are developed by Liebherr and perfectly customised for the machine. Liebherr has been developing and producing railroad excavators for rail construction since 1967 and is global market leader in this segment as an OEM manufacturer.

New generation guarantees greater efficiency

The new generation of Liebherr railroad excavators impresses with the higher level of efficiency. The new 120 kW / 163 PS engine ensures that the A 922 Rail achieves even higher working speeds with the usual fluid equipment movements. The innovative hydraulic concept of the A 922 Rail consists of a Liebherr variable displacement double pump with independent control circuits. High-performance, hydraulic attachments can thus be operated independently of the working and travel movements of the Liebherr railroad excavator. The delivery rate of the proven Liebherr variable displacement double pump was increased to 2 x 220 l/min for even better performance. The heavy ballast was also redesigned to yield the best bearing load values with improved weight distribution and a more compact rear dimension of 2,000 mm.

Service-orientated machine design

The service-orientated machine design of the A 922 Rail guarantees short maintenance times and minimises the associated maintenance costs thanks to the time savings. All maintenance points are easily accessible from the ground. The new generation has simplified access to important components even further; for example, air, oil and fuel filters, the main battery switch, the central lubrication point for the undercarriage and the pilot valves for the hydraulic system are much easier to access.

Comfortable double cab

The spacious double cab featuring standard roll over protective structure (ROPS) and a modern interior design offers the best conditions for comfortable, focused and productive work. Entrance lighting is provided to make accessing the cab easier. The usual generous use of glass and standard rear and side cameras provide an exceptional view of the working area and swing range. The touch-screen colour display used for display and operation purposes, as well as the other control elements on the console and comfortable driver’s seat are all perfectly matched to one another to form the perfect unit.

Safety systems directly from the manufacturer

Occupational safety is extremely important in track construction. Liebherr therefore offers their own safety systems which are perfectly tailored to the machine requirements. The safety technologies include load torque, height and sway limitation and the virtual wall.