Doosan adds third model to demolition excavator range

Doosan Infracore Europe has launched the DX380DM-7, its third model in the High Reach Demolition Excavator range, joining the two existing models launched last year.

Operating from the high visibility tiltable cab on the DX380DM-7, the operator has an excellent environment particularly suited to high reach demolition applications, with a 30 degree tilting angle. The maximum pin height of the demolition boom is 23m.

The DX380DM-7 also retains a hydraulically adjustable undercarriage, which extends to a maximum width of 4.37m to provide optimum stability when working on demolition sites. The width of the undercarriage can be retracted hydraulically to 2.97m in the narrow width position, for transporting the machine. The adjusting mechanism is based on a permanently lubricated, internal cylinder design which minimises resistance during the movement and helps to prevent damage to the components.

Like all Doosan demolition excavators, standard safety features include a FOGS cab guard, safety valves for the boom, intermediate boom and arm cylinders and a stability warning system.

Multi-Boom Design for Increased Flexibility

In common with the other models in the High Reach range, the DX380DM-7 provides increased flexibility with a modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism. This innovative design facilitates an easy change between a demolition boom and an earthmoving boom to accomplish different types of work on the same project, using the same machine.

The multi-boom design also allows the earthmoving boom to be mounted in two different ways, which with the demolition boom, provides further flexibility with a total of three different configurations for the same base machine.

A special stand is provided to facilitate the boom changing operation, which is based on quick-change hydraulic and mechanical coupler connections. A cylinder-based system is used to push the locking pins into place to help complete the procedure.

When equipped with the digging boom in the straight configuration, the DX380DM-7 can work to a maximum height of 10.43m.