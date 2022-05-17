Steyr Terrus CVT lands further design award

The iF Design Award jury has recognised Steyr’s flagship and distinctive Terrus tractor at its recent ceremony on the world’s largest theatre stage in Friedrichstadt-Palast, Berlin.

This latest award for the range’s blend of form and function adds to its Product Design category distinction in the 2022 Red Dot Design Awards, and its Excellent Product Design category victory in 2022 German Design Awards.

First organised in 1953, the iF Design Awards are acknowledged as one of the world’s most prestigious of its type. An independent jury of international design experts meets to determine award-winning designs, based on a set of objective screening standards. The jury grants the iF seal to products recognised as incorporating good design that benefits consumers and raises the profile of the design community.

The new Terrus CVT tractors were launched in 2021, replacing the first-generation models released in 2015. With three models from 250-300hp incorporating standard CVT transmissions, the new Terrus CVT range features a design influenced by Steyr’s ‘avantgarde’ philosophy, focused on new and stylish yet practical and thought-through concepts.

Significant areas of the Terrus CVT have been restyled, ranging from the engine bonnet to the operator’s cab interior, to enhance efficiency, comfort and serviceability. As an agricultural business machine, the styling exercises involved in reimagining the Terrus CVT have carefully calculated to blend form with function and create a tractor in which style has purpose and is used to help create a better business tool.

“This latest design award for the new-generation Steyr Terrus CVT is a great recognition of the hard work of CNH Industrial’s design team in creating machines that blend style with product quality, capability, efficiency and sustainability,” says David Wilkie, director of the CNH Industrial Design Centre. “Steyr has a unique identity, and as the European tractor specialist brand of CNH Industrial has a reputation for style that matches the one it has for quality.”