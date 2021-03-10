NorBau 2021 announced for September

NordBau, a meeting place for the construction industry and decision makers in the building industry for over six decades, will take place this September (8-12) at the Holstenhallen Neumünster exhibition centre in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

With around 69,000 square metres of outdoor exhibition space and over 20,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space, NordBau is one of the most important compact construction trade fair in northern Europe and the entire Baltic region.

With this year’s special theme ‘A second life for building materials: Recycling in in building construction and civil engineering’, the focus is on the responsible use of increasingly scarce raw materials in the construction industry. High transport costs and growing problems with hazardous waste are further factors. For the structural engineering and its building materials and elements as well as for the civil engineering with the machines and equipments, the recycling will play an increasingly significant role in the future.

At the suggestion of the Working Group for Contemporary Building, the Schleswig-Holstein Ministry for Energy Transition, Agriculture, Environment and Digitalisation, a special show with exemplary products, solutions, studies and innovations, as well as several seminars, will shed light on this topic in cooperation with the Lübeck University of Technology and numerous associations. Around 400 square metres will be available for the special show in Hall 8, as well as further areas in the immediate vicinity for interested exhibitors who want to take advantage of the proximity to the institutions and the special theme.

The topic is intended to show all options to those involved in construction such as securing raw material supplies, avoid hazardous waste, use regional building materials, reduce transport costs and take advantage of recycling opportunities. Professor Dr Helmut Offermann of the Technical University of Lübeck says: “Of all sectors of the economy, construction produces the most waste. That’s why we have to use the opportunities of recycling. For resource-conserving building, we also have to consider the lifespan of building materials. The desire for new building materials is only one side of the coin, landfilling is another! Regional building materials that are recycled could be the way forward. For this, builders must consciously choose regional building materials and building material manufacturers must offer separable materials.”

The outdoor area with construction machinery, construction equipment, commercial vehicles and municipal technology is already almost fully booked. Furthermore, in the halls with building materials, building elements, heating, air-conditioning technology, tiles and tools, the bookings are encouragingly high as well. There, the range on offer is targeted equally at visitors such as craftsmen, architects and planners as well as builders from the private and public sectors.