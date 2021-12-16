JCB celebrates double victory at National Apprentice Awards

JCB has scooped top honours in the final of the UK’s 2021 National Apprenticeship Awards.

As well as being crowned Macro Employer of the Year, engineering apprentice Nihal Dhillon was named Rising Star of the Year. In addition, quality engineer Gavin Archer was Highly Commended in the Advanced Apprentice of the Year category.

Early Career Talent Manager Neil Fowkes collected the Macro Employer of the Year award on behalf of the company at the event in London. He said: “We are very, very proud. It is great recognition for the apprentices and their mentors and coaches, our network of training providers and, also, for the support we receive from the company and our Chairman, Lord Bamford.”

The competition, which is now in its 18th year, has been designed to recognise and reward the achievements of exceptional apprentices, as well as apprenticeship employees and champions. JCB beat off competition from co-finalists Lloyds Banking Group and the Royal Navy to win its award.

Nihal, 20, is in the third year of a four-year Engineering Degree Apprenticeship at JCB and works at the company’s World HQ at Rocester. “It feels fantastic to have won this award, and to be recognised for all the hard work,” he said. “I think these awards are really important to showcase the amazing young talent we have in this country across all schemes.”