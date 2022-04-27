Hidromek’s backhoe loader series lands double design awards

Hidromek’s new K4 Series backhoe loader has won 2 worldwide prestigious design awards with its distinctive design. With the new awards, the OEMs total number of international design awards has reached to 29.

Being one of the largest construction machinery manufacturers in the world, Hidromek has one of the few construction machinery design studios in Turkey and it combines its experience in engineering with its R&D and design power. During the designing process, operators use virtual prototypes of the machines via virtual reality applications. Therefore, user feedbacks are well used during designing the user-oriented machines.

The new K4 Series won a Winner award at Red Dot Design Award 2022, and Product Design award at IF Design Award 2022, two of the most valuable design awards worldwide.

“We are happy and proud that our new K4 Series which was designed in 2.5 years with a completely user-oriented design process approach, won such valuable 2 awards,” said Hidromek’s design studio manager Hakan Telışık. “Our K4 Series is the first backhoe loader which has won a Red Dot Award in the world, is also the first backhoe loader that has won an IF Design Award.”

With these awards, Hidromek’s has landed its 4th Red Dot award, 8th IF Design award and 29th design award in total.

“More proud news is that, the K4 Series got a score above the average in the final evaluation of IF Design 2022, bringing Hidromek’s to the 3rd place in the world in the Commercial Vehicle category of IF Design,” added Telışık. “We continue working without slowing down, aiming to bring many more successes to our country.”