iVT ROUNDTABLE VIDEO: Full electrification discussion from Agritechnica 2025

Back in November 2025, at Agritechnica, iVT editor Tom Stone hosted a live roundtable discussion titled The Challenges of Designing Electric Mobile Machinery for Agriculture and How to Overcome Them.

Here we make available for the first time, on demand on our website, the entire 50-minute discussion, which features: Shaun Groom from Merlo UK, Markus Iivonen from ACGO Power, Markus Plassmann from Danfoss Editron, Mourad Chergui from Delta Q Technologies (Zapi Group) and Steffen Mutshler from Bosch Rexroth.

Watch and learn from these industry experts as they give their opinions on the type of technology that is working in electrification today, and what the industry must focus on developing for the future.