Danfoss starts electrification transformation

Danfoss helps make electrification a viable solution for off-highway. From its drivetrain system to online tools, the company is leading the electrification transformation.

Editron is the world’s most sophisticated electric drivetrain system, designed, manufactured and delivered by Danfoss Editron. Its unique approach delivers maximum efficiency, reduced size and weight, and continual improvements for customers. Its sophisticated software controls and optimises each individual component of an electric or hybrid drivetrain. This leads to much more intelligent management of power distribution.

The unique Editron system is suitable for hybrid and electric systems. It has been designed from the ground up to ensure maximum efficiency at real-world load speeds. The software-based approach allows for greater intelligent management of power distribution, delivering superior performance in even the most demanding situations. The platform makes system integration quick and easy including handling monitoring, diagnostics and set-up.

While the system is compact and lightweight, it is engineered for harsh operating conditions in heavy-duty applications. A high tolerance to shocks and vibrations means excellent reliability, while all the components are liquid-cooled, guaranteeing reliability. This is throughout a wide ambient temperature range and broad set of environments. All of this directly results in a significantly longer lifespan than traditional hydraulic machines.

The Editron system is comprised of components designed in-house with high IP-classes. In the marine, off-highway and transportation markets it uses synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet technology on machines up to MW. While in the renewables sector the system runs on permanent magnet technology on machines over MW.