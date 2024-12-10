The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
iVT Off-Highway Annual 2025 – digital edition available here!

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read

 

The Off-Highway Annual 2025 is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

LAND OF THE GIANTS

This decade, combine harvesters have become significantly larger and more powerful – and back in 2016, the Ajuria concept, designed by Alberto Seco and published in the pages of iVT, predicted this trend. Now, Seco has returned to the design to update it for a new era

AGRICULTURAL CONCEPTS

GRAPE EXPECTATIONS  

The SideWays grape harvester is the first of two concepts in this year’s design challenge created by Industrial Design Masters students at Italy’s Instituto Europe Di Design, in collaboration with experts at CNH Industrial and Martini

FLOWERING OF IDEAS

For Project Herbini, the second of the two concepts from CNH Industrial, in collaboration with with Insituto Europeo de Design and Martini, another team of students designed an innovative autonomous system for harvesting herbs

A NEW VIEW

A new electric tractor concept from an Argentinian industrial graduate has a variety of innovative features including three possible different cab positions, compatibility with a huge variety of attachments, and battery swapping to eliminate downtime 

FEATURES

EXTREME APPLICATIONS

To reduce the risks of moving hot slag, OEMs Volvo CE and Liebherr have developed steel-mill wheel loaders specially adapted for the task and in the process created the safest most durable vehicles in their class 

MINIMUM SWING, MAXIMUM POWER

It may be a compact machine, but the new 145XR reduced tailswing excavator from JCB does not compromise on power, comfort or operational efficiency

TACKLING TOUGH TERRAINS

Czech manufacturer, Torsus builds the world’s toughest heavy-duty off-road buses, designed to combine durability optimal efficiency and comfort in every working condition

And much more…

