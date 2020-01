Valtra is the only tractor manufacturer in the world to offer up a windscreen display. It debuted this feature at Agritechnica 2017 but has honed the technology and hopes to go live with it in the summer.

SmartGlass is not a typical head-up display (HUD) that you find in cars and aircraft, as tractor use requires a much stronger visual display. Valtra came up with a nanotechnology solution that utilises a thin electroluminescent membrane laminated inside the glass.